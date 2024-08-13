Jind village residents lock school gates over ‘misbehaviour by teacher’

Residents of Jind’s Khunga village on Monday locked the main gate of a government school after some girl students alleged that a computer teacher had been sending them obscene text messages and had also tried to “touch them inappropriately”. This comes just two days after the principal of a private school in Jind was booked for allegedly raping a 10-year-old Class 4 student. (airdone)

One of the parents at Khunga village said, “Our girls are not safe in the school. This is not a case of a single girl, the said teacher used to harass all girls. Whenever he got a chance, he would try to sexually harass the girls and pass vulgar comments. When we reported the matter to the school head over phone, he threatened to call a police vehicle if we visited the school.”

Drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) of the school, Dinesh Kumar confirmed that three girls had come with the complaint against the computer teacher. “After receiving the complaint, I informed two members of the school management committee. The said teacher has also confessed to the misdeed. We have directed him not to come to the school,” the DDO added.

No FIR was registered till the filing of the report. Jind superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said that no one had come forward to lodge a complaint against the teacher. He, however, confirmed that the village residents had locked the gates of the school.