Jind villagers accuse 2 teachers of coming to work drunk, shut down school in protest
Students, accompanied by their parents and other villagers, on Monday shutdown the Government Senior Secondary School at Jind’s Brahamanwas village while accusing two teachers of coming to work under the influence of alcohol.
Parents and students sat outside the school for two hours despite sunny weather conditions and reopened the gate after Julana block education officer Shiv Narayan Sharma reached there and pacified them.
Rahul Sharma, a local resident, said two teachers have been visiting the school after consuming liquor.
“Both the teachers abused students, including girls, and students have even made videos of their acts. We asked the school head to take action against both the teachers but he failed to do so. We narrated the entire episode to the block education officer,” he added.
Another local resident said the school is facing acute shortage of teachers and other staff.
“Apart from taking action against the two accused teachers, we have asked the authorities to fill the vacancies of teachers at our government school. It is shocking and painful that teachers are coming to school under the influence of alcohol every day. The villagers have asked the authorities to do surprise inspections at the school and conduct medical examination of both teachers,” he added.
The students alleged that both the teachers used to abuse them and have not shown any responsibility towards the students’ future.
“These teachers used to come to school just to mark their attendance. Senior educational authorities should check what they have taught the students so far,” the students said while talking to the media outside the school gate.
Julana block education officer Shiv Narayan Sharma said he has informed the Jind education officer about the incident.
“I have asked the villagers to file a written complaint against both the teachers. We will send the complaint to senior officials seeking action against the duo. Moreover, I have briefed the district education officer about shortage of teachers at the school,” the BEO added.
Recruitment of 4,850 clerks: HC censures Haryana Staff Selection Commission
The Punjab and Haryana high court has come down heavily on the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for mismanagement in exam conducted for 4,850 posts of clerks in Haryana in 2019. “This court highly deprecates the apathetic and indifferent approach adopted by the commission. The commission is censured to be careful in future,” the bench of justice Arun Monga observed, giving last chance to the commission.
Domestic power supply improves in Haryana, no relief for industries yet
As per reports, industries, especially in Panipat and Karnal, are reeling under acute shortage of power and unscheduled power outage at night for the past two weeks, leading to steep fall in production. Bhim Rana, president of Panipat Dyers' Association, said there is no power supply to the industries after 8pm for the past three weeks and production has dipped to around 50%. Agriculture implements industry in Karnal is also suffering from power outages.
Power pangs: Haryana, Adani Power to sign supplementary PPA to get 1,050MW power generated from domestic coal
Following negotiations, the Haryana government will sign a supplementary power purchase agreement with Adani Power Ltd for supply of about 1,050MW power generated from domestic coal at the agreed tariff of ₹2.94 per unit. The state government was criticised for not being able to force Adani Power to supply 1,424MW of contracted power to Haryana, thus compounding the power shortage.
HPSC graft case: HCS preliminary, dental surgeon exams cancelled
Following detection of irregularities in the preliminary examination for selection of Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) and allied services, the Haryana Public Service Commission has ordered cancellation of preliminary examination held on September 12 last year. The HPSC has also ordered the cancellation of the written exam conducted on September 26 last year for 81 posts of dental surgeons (Class-2) in the health department.
Short-duration paddy variety PR-126 in high demand, being sold at a premium
As the state government announced financial assistance of ₹1,500 per acre to each of the farmers sowing paddy through the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, the PR-126 seed, the most famous short-duration variety of paddy crop developed by the Punjab Agriculture University, has gone off the shelves. The huge demand and resultant scarcity have led to the black-marketing of seeds. There are also savings on pesticides and labour.
