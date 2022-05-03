Jind villagers accuse 2 teachers of coming to work drunk, shut down school in protest

Students, accompanied by their parents and other villagers, on Monday shutdown the Government Senior Secondary School at Jind’s Brahamanwas village while accusing two teachers of coming to work under the influence of alcohol.

Parents and students sat outside the school for two hours despite sunny weather conditions and reopened the gate after Julana block education officer Shiv Narayan Sharma reached there and pacified them.

Rahul Sharma, a local resident, said two teachers have been visiting the school after consuming liquor.

“Both the teachers abused students, including girls, and students have even made videos of their acts. We asked the school head to take action against both the teachers but he failed to do so. We narrated the entire episode to the block education officer,” he added.

Another local resident said the school is facing acute shortage of teachers and other staff.

“Apart from taking action against the two accused teachers, we have asked the authorities to fill the vacancies of teachers at our government school. It is shocking and painful that teachers are coming to school under the influence of alcohol every day. The villagers have asked the authorities to do surprise inspections at the school and conduct medical examination of both teachers,” he added.

The students alleged that both the teachers used to abuse them and have not shown any responsibility towards the students’ future.

“These teachers used to come to school just to mark their attendance. Senior educational authorities should check what they have taught the students so far,” the students said while talking to the media outside the school gate.

Julana block education officer Shiv Narayan Sharma said he has informed the Jind education officer about the incident.

“I have asked the villagers to file a written complaint against both the teachers. We will send the complaint to senior officials seeking action against the duo. Moreover, I have briefed the district education officer about shortage of teachers at the school,” the BEO added.