Jind youth’s murder in Kharar: Disrespect towards his aunt enraged the accused, say police

A day after a 21-year-old youth was murdered at his rented accommodation in Darpan City, Kharar, by his live-in partner and a friend who police said was also interested in her; police probe revealed that the accused attacked him in an inebriated state amid an altercation. According to the police, accused Tamanna was disappointed with the life she was leading after eloping from her house at the age of 15 to live with the victim, who was running a food joint “Sip n Bite” in Kharar for the past eight months. (iStock)

The accused, Aman, allegedly murdered the victim, Tushar, around 6 am and escaped the spot around 6.30 am after wrapping the body in a blanket.

Acting swiftly, Kharar police had arrested both Aman and co-accused Tamanna within four hours from a hotel in Nayagaon.

Tamanna, 18, hails from Shitalpur Colony, Jind, Haryana; and Aman, 24, lives in Sector 79, Mohali. He is the son of a retired Chandigarh Police inspector.

The victim, Tushar, hailed from Urban Estate, Jind, Haryana, and had been living with Tamanna in a rented room in Darpan City, Kharar, for the past three years.

According to police, on Saturday night, the trio sat down for a drinking session in a room. As the hours passed, Tushar realised Tamanna was cheating on him with Aman. Police also found multiple beer bottles and a vodka bottle from the spot.

“Tamanna was not happy as she was promised a happy and luxurious life by the victim. Now she was frustrated that she left her family and has no career. Moreover she got attracted towards Aman, ‘’ a police official said.

Police said Aman and Tushar were friends for the past seven years and were familiar with each others’ families too. “Aman is very close to his paternal aunt and according to him, Tushar, despite knowing this fact, disrespected her while they were drinking together on the fateful night,” a cop said.

This triggered an ugly spat between the trio, when a well-built Aman allegedly lifted an LPG cylinder and hit Tushar on the head with it, leading to his death. Aman and Tamanna then fled in his car, which was captured in CCTV cameras. Aman also had an old monetary dispute with the victim, said police.

The murder came to fore after the victim’s family failed to contact him in the morning, following which they contacted the house owner who asked another tenant to check on Tushar.

On reaching his room, the tenant found Tushar dead and raised the alarm. He informed the house owner and neighbours, who alerted the police.

Both accused were booked under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the City Kharar police station.

They were sent to two-day police remand by a local court.