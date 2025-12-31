Jindal meets Vaishnaw, seeks satellite station for Haryana’s Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Tuesday met railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought Kurukshetra railway bypass and a satellite station, which could reduce pressure on Kurukshetra Junction and make train movement smoother. Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal meeting with railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

During his meeting in New Delhi, Jindal also took up improving the railway infrastructure issues in Kaithal, and Yamunanagar districts.

The MP stressed the need to further strengthen railway infrastructure in Kurukshetra district, considering the growing passenger pressure, religious events, and pilgrimage tourism.

He put forward proposals for a Kurukshetra railway bypass and a satellite station, stating that this would reduce pressure on Kurukshetra Junction and make train movement smoother, a statement from Jindal’s office read.

Additionally, discussions were held on better utilisation of vacant railway land to improve traffic management in the city, the statement added.

For Kaithal district, Jindal raised the issue of expanding passenger facilities at railway stations and upgrading basic infrastructure and highlighted the inconvenience faced by local residents due to the long-closed level crossing in the Ramnagar area, while he demanded construction of a steel foot over bridge for the safety of pedestrians for Yamunanagar district’s Farakpur area.

The statement further said, “The railway minister listened seriously to all the issues raised by the MP and, showing a positive attitude toward the needs of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, assured necessary action.”