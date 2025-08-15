Jindal steel donates 2 crore to armed forces welfare fund

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, employees of Jindal Steel have contributed a day’s salary, raising ₹2 crore for the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund to support soldiers and their families affected in the line of duty. Kurukshetra MP and Jindal Group chairman Naveen Jindal handed over the cheque to defence minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Thursday.

“Our soldiers are the true sentinels of the nation. Their courage, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment inspires us all. This contribution from the Jindal Steel family is a humble gesture to honour their service and stand firmly with them and their loved ones,” Jindal said.

The company said the initiative continues Jindal Steel’s tradition of supporting the nation in times of need. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it donated ₹25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, supplied free oxygen to hospitals in Delhi, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, distributed meals and PPE kits, upgraded medical facilities, and supported women’s self-help groups in producing over one lakh protective masks.

Earlier, in 2013, following the Uttarakhand (Kedarnath) tragedy, the company swiftly provided relief and essential supplies to disaster-hit regions.

“Through this united gesture, the Jindal Steel family reaffirms its deep respect and gratitude towards India’s Armed Forces, underscoring a shared commitment to support those who safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and security,” the company said.