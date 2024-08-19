JJP prepared to contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana: Dushyant Chautala

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala expressed confidence in the party’s victory in the upcoming assembly polls in the state and said that the JJP is fully prepared to contest all 90 assembly seats and will increase its strength in Mewat district. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala expressed confidence in the party’s victory in the upcoming assembly polls in the state and said that the JJP is fully prepared to contest all 90 assembly seats and will increase its strength in Mewat district. (File photo)

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said, “There has been a discussion on how to strengthen the organization in the coming 42 days. There has been a discussion on how to win all three seats in Mewat. I think JJP will increase its strength in Mewat district. We are fully prepared for all 90 seats. The next 42 days will work to write the golden future of Haryana for the next 5 years.”

In what is seen as a major blow to the JJP ahead of the Haryana Assembly Polls scheduled for October 1, Devender Singh Babli, MLA from Tohana, resigned from the party on Saturday.

Commenting on his decision, Babli said, “I have sent my resignation to national president Ajay Singh Chautala, requesting to be relieved of all party responsibilities. We worked for five years, but today the situation is different. I contested my first election as an independent candidate and have fulfilled people’s expectations through my work. We have consistently encouraged athletes and students, not just because of the upcoming elections. We have moved from self-serving politics to the politics of service.”

He added that the people of Tohana and his supporters would determine his next course of action.