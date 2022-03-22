J&K: 1 civilian shot dead, another injured by militants in separate incidents
Militants on Monday shot dead a civilian and injured a non-local vendor in two separate incidents in Budgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
“Around 7:20 pm, terrorists fired at and injured a civilian, Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather, near his residence in Gothpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir,” a police official said.
Rather was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.
In the second incident in Pulwama, a non-local vendor, Bisujeet Kumar from Bihar, was injured after militants fired at him at Circular Road, the official said.
The injured has been shifted to the Pulwama hospital, police said.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics