J&K: 1 civilian shot dead, another injured by militants in separate incidents

Militants on Monday shot dead a civilian and injured a non-local vendor in two separate incidents in Budgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Around 7:20 pm, terrorists fired at and injured a civilian, Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather, near his residence in Gothpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir,” a police official said.

Rather was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

In the second incident in Pulwama, a non-local vendor, Bisujeet Kumar from Bihar, was injured after militants fired at him at Circular Road, the official said.

The injured has been shifted to the Pulwama hospital, police said.