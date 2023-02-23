J&K: 2 houses, 5 shops damaged in Kulgam landslide

Two houses and five shops were damaged in a landslide in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said. On February 19, at least five houses and as many cow sheds had come under a massive landslide at Rezin village in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, which also blocked Srinagar-Sonmarg highway. (HT file photo)

There was no loss of life in the incident, they added.

As per officials, the landslide was triggered at Nandimarg Pora area of Kulgam on Wednesday night.

“There was a landslide last night. According to our assessment, two houses and five shops have suffered damages. Fortunately, no loss of human life was reported in this incident,” Pora tehsildar Rouf Ahmad Lone said.

Residents said the incident occurred around 2am, prompting the local volunteers to launch a rescue operation.

M Iqbal Shah, a local, said, “There was some leakage in three water supply pipes passing through the area, which could have caused of the landslide. We request the administration to shift this pipeline and compensate those who have suffered damages in the incident.”

The tehsildar, however, rejected the claim and said that the slopes had become unstable after snowfall.

“This is a natural disaster. Our preliminary inquiry shows that the landslide caused damage to the pipe sockets. We are still ascertaining. The slopes become unstable when the skies become clear after a spell of snow and the sun shines bright,” he added.

A resident, whose house was damaged, said, “I could save nothing. I am in dire need of relief.”

Rouf Ahmad said they have provided immediate relief in the form of food kits and blankets.

“They will be getting further relief from the state disaster response funds in the coming days. We are looking into their rehabilitation arrangements as two houses are not safe to live in any more. People shouldn’t panic,” he added.

On February 19, at least five houses and as many cow sheds had come under a massive landslide at Rezin village in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, which also blocked Srinagar-Sonmarg highway.

The administration had said that they would inquire into the causes of the landslide in Ganderbal after locals and affected families alleged road widening for Zojila Tunnel project was the reason behind the incident.