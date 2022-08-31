J&K: 8 dead as SUV falls into gorge in Kishtwar
Five persons were found dead on the spot and three others succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, officials said, adding three more injured were hospitalised in a critical condition
Eight persons, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed and three others injured when the SUV in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a 300ft gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The vehicle was on its way from Chingam to Chatroo and the accident occurred around 3.15pm near Bonda village. All the passengers who died belonged to Bonda village.
As per officials, cops and Rashtriya Rifles personnel along with locals carried out the rescue operation.
Senior superintendent of police, Kishtwar, Shafqat Bhat reached the accident site and supervised the rescue operation, the officials said.
The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmad, 35; his brother Nazir Ahmad, 25; Mohammad Akbar, 28; his brother Fareed, 25; Nusrat Banoo, 16; Fareed Hussain, 25; Shareef, 25; and Noor Hussain, 35.
The injured -- Khatoon Begum, Akhter Hussain and Manzoor Ahmad -- are undergoing treatment at a government hospital, they said.
Union minister Jitendra Singh termed the accident “unfortunate” and said “all possible help, as required, will be provided”.
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.
“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured,” he tweeted.
Former minister GM Saroori also expressed grief over the loss of lives and demanded immediate ex gratia to the next of kin of each deceased.
Boy dies, 15 hurt in Katra mishap
A boy from Agra was killed and 15 other pilgrims were injured near Katra after a bus overturned at Kadmal village on Tuesday evening.
Reasi deputy magistrate Babila Rakwal said, “A minor boy from Agra died and 15 others were injured after their bus hit a parked vehicle. Following the collision, both the buses overturned and as a result, pilgrims on their way from Katra to Jammu suffered injuries.”
“All the passengers were from outside J&K. Five of the injured were referred to GMC Jammu and 10 others were referred to a health centre in Katra,” she added.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
