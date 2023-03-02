Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K administration strips SKIMS of autonomous status, NC, CPI(M) crictcise move

J&K administration strips SKIMS of autonomous status, NC, CPI(M) crictcise move

Press Trust of India, Srinagar
Mar 02, 2023

J&K’s premier tertiary care health institute Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) was stripeed of its autonomous status, triggering criticism from various political parties

Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped the valley’s premier tertiary care health institute Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) of its autonomous status, triggering criticism from various politicalparties.

The J&K administration strips SKIMS of autonomous status. (iStockphoto)
The J&K administration strips SKIMS of autonomous status. (iStockphoto)

“The administration of SKIMS has been assigned to Health and Medical Education Department,” read a letter to the director of SKIMS by the under secretary of the General Administration department.

“Accordingly, I am directed to intimate you that henceforth all matters/proposals/case files may be submitted for consideration/approval of the Competent Authority (HLG) through Health and Medical Education Department,” it added.

Political parties in the Valley decried the move and demanded an immediate rollback of the decision.

National Conference (NC) chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the premier healthcare institution was conceptualised four decades back by NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who was popularly known as ‘Sher-e-Kashmir’.

The institution has been met with step-motherly treatment under the current set up, Sadiq said.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said SKIMS has over the years provided patient care much better than other facilities in the region.

“Stripping what little autonomy this top-tier institution had will have an adverse impact on both its patient care and research,” he said.

Tarigami said the move will also affect its decision-making process and inter-departmental coordination.

