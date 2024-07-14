J&K admn again gives go-ahead to Muharram procession in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided yet again to allow the Muharram-8 procession from the traditional route in Srinagar this year following last year’s procession on its traditional route from Gurubazar to Dalgate in Srinagar after 34 years, officials said on Sunday. Shia Muslim devotees during a procession on the 7th day of the mourning period of Muharram in Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI)

Till 2022, the procession on 8th of Islamic month of Muharram was banned by authorities owing to law-and-order situation in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. However last year the lieutenant governor had given the go-ahead which prompted thousands of Shia mourners to participate in the procession peacefully.

The district administration Srinagar on Sunday granted permission for the 8th Muharram procession through the traditional route from Guru Bazar to Dalgate via Budshah Kadal and MA Road in Srinagar.

An order by district magistrate, Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat on Sunday stated that after considering the Shia leaders’ application about allowing the processions through traditional routes, the administration has decided to allow the processions on 8th Muharram.

“Keeping in view of the above, permission is hereby granted for taking out Muharram procession on 8th Muharram from Guru Bazar to Dalgate via Budshah Kadal and MA Road, Srinagar from 6 am to 8 am on July 15,” it said.

The administration said that the time window has been finalised in the larger public interest as the procession route encompasses massive business, commercial establishments, movement of ambulances, students, office staff, general passengers, etc.

The month is remembered for the sacrifice of Imam Hussain and his companions in a seventh-century battle in Karbala, present day Iraq.

The order said that senior superintendent of police, Srinagar, has conveyed his no objection in favour of Yaadgar-i-Hussaini Committee for taking out the procession subject to various conditions like no activity during the procession should be prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the state and should not disrespect any national symbol or emblem.

“They shall not hoist any flag depicting provocative slogans, text and photos of terror outfits, logos of banned organisations at both national and international,” the order said.

The magistrate also wanted the organisers to abide by all the rules and regulations and should not indulge in any activity which may lead to law and order problems in the area.

“The activities of the participants attending the procession should remain strictly confined to the programme only and they should cooperate with local police and other security agencies as desired by them in the public interest,” it said.

An official spokesperson said that the government has respected the sentiments of the Shia organisations. “They have said that this ‘jaloos of Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S holds utmost significance for the Shia community and the government has respected their sentiments,” he said.