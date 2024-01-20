J&K admn nod to estate devp policy tweaks

The administrative council, which met in Jammu on Thursday under the chairpersonship of the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha approved the amendments in Jammu and Kashmir Private Industrial Estate Development Policy, 2021-30 to offer a fair opportunity to genuine private developers to play their role in creation of industry related infrastructure to attract more investment for employment generation. Manoj Sinha (HT File)

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, adviser to the lieutenant governor; Atal Dulloo, chief secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, principal secretary to L-G, attended the meeting.

The policy envisages incentives in the form of reimbursement of 100% stamp duty on the purchase of land, reimbursement of 100% of change of land use (CLU) charges and 100% reimbursement of registration charges on sale deed.

Officials said that the amendments would provide a level playing field to genuine private developers and upcoming unit holders in such estates in comparison to incentives given to unit holders allotted land in government-run industrial estates (IE). It would improve the business environment in the Union Territory, they added.

Approximately 250 acres shall be developed per year through private industrial estates. Timelines for issuance of documents by the revenue authorities and notification of procedural guidelines for reimbursement of incentives have been incorporated in this policy, officials aware of the matter said.

Admn transfers land for development of industrial estate at Kathua

Sinha also approved transfer of state land measuring 2,183 kanal and 14 marla at Gandyal, Majra, Bhagthali and Taraf Manjli in Kathua district in favour of industries and commerce department for establishment of industrial estate.

Establishment of this industrial estate in Kathua district shall play important role for the development of the area, create various employment opportunities which shall be in the interest of the public and the government, officials said.