J&K admn sacks senior prosecuting officer in Rajouri over ‘bribe’ charge

The J&K administration on Tuesday dismissed a prosecuting officer for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh from an accused for not arraying him as an accused in a murder case in Rajouri, said officials.

According to an order, the government dismissed senior prosecuting officer Aijaz-ul-Hassan for allegedly taking ₹2 lakh as bribe from the accused while he was posted as senior prosecuting officer in the court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Thanamandi in Rajouri district.

“The officer failed to maintain absolute integrity and acted in a manner unbecoming of a government employee, thereby violating the provisions contained in J&K Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971,” read the government order.

“The act on the part of the officer tantamount to a violation of Rule 3 of J&K Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971. Therefore, in terms of Rule 30(viii) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, Aijaz-ul-Hassan, in charge of Senior Prosecuting Officer is dismissed from service, with immediate effect, which will also disqualify him from future employment,” it read further.

In the four-page government order, issued by the additional chief secretary, home department, Raj Kumar Goyal, it was mentioned that Aijaz-ul-Hassan, had demanded ₹3 lakh from Moulvi Mushtaq Ahmad of Panaid village in Koteranka and the deal was fixed at ₹2.10 lakh.

Aijaz ul Hassan helped Moulvi Mushtaq Ahmad, in connivance with ASI Mohammad Shabeer, Reader (associated with the investigation of the case), in not getting the Moulvi arrayed as an accused in the murder case that dates back to 2014 when Ranbir Penal Code existed in J&K.

“The charged officer had agreed to return the amount received by him from Moulvi Mushtaq Ahmed in the compromise meeting and subsequently retuned ₹1 lakh through the account of constable Ishtikhar Ahmed on June 29, 2014,” reads part of the order to substantiate violation of service rules and unethical practices by a government official.

Charges were framed against the officer by the home department and the competent authority held him guilty and approved his dismissal from services.

"In terms of Rule 30(viii) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, Aijaz-Ul-Hassan, senior prosecuting officer is dismissed from service, with immediate effect, which will also disqualify him from future employment", ACS (Home) Raj Kumar Goyal said in the order.

The response submitted by the officer was found unsatisfactory and accordingly, an inquiry was initiated against him, the order said.

The report of the inquiry was placed before the competent authority, which approved the report and directed the imposition of a penalty - dismissal from service from the state and “future appointments”.

When contacted, SHO of Darhal police station, inspector Ashiq Lone said that he along with his policemen are busy in a search operation, on a hill, away from the police station.

He further said that in 2014, police maintained manual records and hence he needed time to check the records and get back.