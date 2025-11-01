J&K assembly autumn session: NC legislator accused bias in implementation of Land Grants Rules

National Conference spokesperson and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Friday accused bias in the implementation of Land Grants Rules, 2022, in Jammu and Kashmir. Proceedings underway in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)

While talking in the assembly on the last day of autumn session and also raising the issue on social media, Sadiq said that people are being evicted from their hotels, schools and homes in Kashmir while no such action was being taken in Jammu division.

“ Why is there a stepmotherly behaviour with Kashmir,” Sadiq said. “In Kashmir, hotels, shops, schools & homes, many in Srinagar & tourist zones have been served eviction notices. In Jammu, however, similar leases are not touched or quietly renewed or regularised,” he said.

While quoting official data shared in assembly, Sadiq said that 134 leases have expired in Jammu division but there was no hurry to evict those holding those properties.

“This unequal implementation exposes the intent, to unsettle Kashmir’s local ownership structure under the garb of ‘transparency’,” he said.

Sadiq said that these rules have also hit the backbone of our local economy , small hoteliers, shopkeepers, and cooperative societies who built their livelihoods over decades. “Denying renewals and forcing auctions doesn’t empower people, it displaces Kashmiri entrepreneurs and opens doors for outsiders,” he said.

He said that land reforms should mean justice, not prejudice. “What is being called reform is, in truth, replacement — replacing trust with fear, and local ownership with outside control, “ he said.

He said that the government must ensure one law, one standard for both regions.” Anything less is an assault on fairness and on the very idea of Jammu & Kashmir’s unity,” he said.

“Hotels, shops & homes in Srinagar and Gulmarg face eviction, while others are spared. This isn’t reform,” he said.

According to land grant rules 2022, all leases including lease granted under the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants Rules 1960, Notified Area (AIl Development Authorities set in Tourism Sector) Land Grants Rules, 2007 and leases expired or determined prior to the coming into force of these rules or issued under these rules shall not be renewed and shall stand determined.

Such leases shall again be put to auction as per the provisions of these rules and the Deputy Commissioner concerned shall be the authority for issuing the notice of auction.

In August, the Jammu and Kashmir administration took possession of the 137-year-old Nedou’s Hotel, owned by a relative of chief minister Omar Abdullah, in Gulmarg after it was served an eviction notice for occupying 98 kanals and 11 marlas of government land without a valid lease since 1985.