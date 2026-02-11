J&K assembly session: Dy CM looses cool, hits out at BJP MLA

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday lost his cool and hit out at BJP in the J&K legislative assembly over a question on mining. Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM Surinder Choudhary during the Budget session of the legislative assembly in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

The BJP MLA Narinder Singh Raina has lodged a protest before speaker Rather.

“Today I had a question on mining but no answers given by the minister concerned. I had asked that how closed crusher units were getting electricity tariffs how are they functioning while on the other hand electricity connections of farmers were being snapped,” Raina said.

“The question didn’t go down well with the deputy CM and he started using derogatory language against me,” he added.

“In fact, both of them (the CM and the deputy CM) today used such language because they don’t want to run the House so as to escape from public issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, the government in response to Raina’s question, stated that at least 31 stone crusher units in the Union territory were owned directly or indirectly by politicians, bureaucrats or their close associates and relatives.

The information was provided by the mining department.

According to the government reply, 48 crusher units were sealed or shut down in Jammu, Ramban, Reasi, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Pulwama, and Kupwara districts following action by the district administration, pollution control authorities, or court orders.

The government claimed that none of the sealed crusher units were currently involved in illegal mining activities. “31 crusher units operating in J&K are linked to politicians, former legislators, bureaucrats, and their relatives or associates. These units are spread across Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Kishtwar, Ramban, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts,” it stated.

Ownership details shared by the government revealed 31 crusher units belonged to sitting and former MLAs, MPs, political office bearers, corporators, and families of former ministers and senior officials.