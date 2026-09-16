J&K assembly session from Sept 21, speaker reviews arrangements

Ahead of the autumn session of Jammu and Kashmir assembly starting on September 21 in Srinagar, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for its smooth conduct at a meeting with senior officers. Ahead of the autumn session of Jammu and Kashmir assembly starting on September 21 in Srinagar, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for its smooth conduct at a meeting with senior officers.

The Autumn Session of the J-K Assembly is scheduled to be held in Srinagar from September 21 to September 30. The schedule includes three non-sitting days – September 23 for Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday, September 26 as an off day, and September 27 as Sunday – effectively making it a seven-day session.

During the meeting, Rather stressed the need for close coordination, planning and administrative preparedness, describing the forthcoming session as short but carrying significant responsibility.

“Small issues can create big problems if not addressed in time,” he said, directing the officials to ensure comprehensive and foolproof security at the assembly secretariat and MLA Hostel.

On legislative business, the Speaker directed the general administration department (GAD) to ensure timely replies to assembly questions and designate nodal officers for effective coordination with the assembly secretariat. He also directed that government bills be submitted well in advance.

The meeting was informed about the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) on a hybrid model. The IT Department was directed to ensure reliable Wi-Fi and internet connectivity and all necessary technical support.

Seven-day session a ‘cruel joke’: BJP

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday criticised the National Conference-led government for scheduling a seven-day session, with Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma calling it a “cruel joke” with the people of J&K.

Addressing mediapersons here, Sharma said the session should have been convened for at least a month to give adequate time to legislators to raise and debate people’s issues.

“The platform of the legislative assembly is meant for presenting the aspirations of the people, where public representatives put them before the government. J&K also has a legislative assembly where public representatives take up issues of the people, but ironically the present J&K government has almost lost its legislative accountability and has made the legislative assembly a joke,” he said.

Sharma said the people of J&K had high expectations from the elected government and that the assembly was the primary platform through which their concerns could be raised and taken up with the government.

“Unfortunately, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has almost completely lost its legislative accountability,” he added.

Reacting to BJP’s statements, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the saffron party has no locus standi to question the duration of the session, as the states ruled by it are known to have even shorter sessions.

“It is a seven-day session. What is non-serious about that? It would have been non-serious had we followed the path shown by the BJP, which convenes one- or two-day sessions in states ruled by it. These are people who do not even appear before Parliament; you barely see them in Parliament,” Abdullah told reporters here.