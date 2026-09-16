Superpower vs retaining power: Trump's dilemma | Number Theory

A sensible political strategy, from Trump’s perspective would have been to focus on bringing down inflation in the US which would have allowed him to enjoy political tailwinds from lower interest rates. Whether he was hoodwinked into believing – perhaps by the Israeli regime and his lateral entry advisors rather than the US’s traditional intelligence apparatus – that the Iranian regime would collapse in a matter of days and the war would not cause any large inflationary pressures is now a matter of counter-factual debate. The war’s economic effects are already affecting the US and the rest of the world. Even if Trump were to decide to end hostilities by forcing the Israelis into agreeing to it, it would entail a significant loss of US power in the West Asian region. If he were to decide to let things go on like they are, he risks losing significant political capital at home. The world, right now, is facing the consequences of an American president who has fallen between the two stools of the US acting a global super power and its leader trying to retain political power at home. It is this contradiction which is also testing countries such as India, which is what the second part of this series will discuss.