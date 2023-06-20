‘Bank on wheels’ to operate in Ladakh’s remote areas

In a first, J&K Bank on Monday dedicated two mobile branches – ‘J&K Bank on Wheels’ – for public in Ladakh that will extend banking services to the people of various remote and unbanked areas of the UT. Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Dr (Brig) B D Mishra inaugurated the two mobile branches at the iconic Leh Gate today in presence of J&K Bank managing director and chief executive officer Baldev Prakash, deputy CEC (LAHDC, Leh) Tsering Angchuk. The mobile branches will provide all types of general banking services like opening of accounts. (REUTERS File Photo)

While commending the historic role of J&K Bank in the economic development especially financial inclusion in the UT of Ladakh, LG Dr (Brig) B D Mishra congratulated the bank for launching the unique service for the people of Ladakh. In his remarks after the inauguration, LG said, “I am immensely pleased today to have launched J&K Bank’s Mobile Banking Branches – a new and unique service - for the people living in remote and unbanked areas. There cannot be a better service than this to ensure that those who cannot travel to branches, because of distance and difficulties, enjoy all the types of banking facilities right at their doorsteps conveniently through these mobile branches.” “I congratulate J&K Bank for the service and urge the people to avail all the banking facilities extended through these mobile branches”, he added. MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said that UTLBC Ladakh had proposed deploying of mobile branches in view of limited network connectivity for various unbanked areas.

“These two mobile branches have been specially commissioned to cover those remote and unbanked areas of the UT and take care of all their banking needs. In addition to 37 full-fledged branches, we have already established 35 Easy Banking Units (EBUs) and 54 ATMs throughout Ladakh, ensuring access to banking facilities even in extremely remote areas like Chumur which is the highest touch-point in Ladakh. And we remain committed to providing best banking and financial services to the people while extending our outreach to all parts of the region”, he said.

These mobile branches will provide all types of general banking services like opening of accounts (Savings/ Current/ Term deposits), Cash receipt/ Cash withdrawals/ Cheque deposit including clearing cheques besides KYC updation, CKYC, SMS services, Issuance of digital products viz Mobile Banking, eBanking, UPI, QR code, debit cards etc. Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) Services and Aadhar Linking.

