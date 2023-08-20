J&K local bodies’ polls: BJP leaders don’t want to contest on party symbol

J&K BJP leaders are keen that the panchayat and local bodies’ elections in J&K are not fought on party symbol as they feel that it could help them make gains in Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley and they say they could get more votes as Independent candidates. However, the PDP and NC, which had boycotted the panchayat and civic elections in 2018, want the polls to be held on party lines. The last panchayat elections in J&K were also held on non-party lines. Even dozen of BJP leaders have already conveyed to their party leadership that like 2018 the panchayat and municipal as well as local bodies polls should be held on non-party basis as they fear negative perception about the BJP could see them losing their ground to two big regional parties that had stayed away from last panchayat polls.

“Though BJP has done good work on developmental front and return of peace in J&K, especially Kashmir, still my relatives and friends have asked me to contest as an Independent candidate so they can easily vote for me. I have decided to contest as an Independent candidate,” said a BJP office bearer in Baramulla who is already canvassing for his election. “I hope I will win as an Independent candidate,” he said.

Another BJP leader said in Jammu division, the BJP will love to contest on the party symbol. “In Kashmir, people are still reluctant and this time regional parties PDP and the NC are also in the fray so if we will lose it’s going to create bad impression on our party and cadres and also for future assembly polls. If polls will be held on non-party basis, then our tally will go up compared to last time,” he said.

BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina refused to answer whether the party is in favour of contesting panchayat and local bodies’ elections on non-party basis.

J&K BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur, however, said party isn’t worried whether the polls are held on party symbol or not. “We will welcome if the polls are held on party basis. It’s the Election Commission which is thinking to hold these polls on non-party basis like in 2018.”

Thakur said the BJP has majority in nine councils and committees, 34 block development council members and more than 2,200 elected panchayat members alone in Kashmir. “After elections, our tally will go up.”

National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said elections should always be conducted on party basis, allowing citizens to vote for the party that represents their choice. “The BJP’s contemplation of non-party-based elections reflects their uncertainty about their symbol’s popularity. They are well aware of the ground reality and anticipate a negative response to the lotus symbol in any election held in near future in J&K,” he said, adding that it’s interesting that such experiments seem limited to Jammu and Kashmir, with no such news or ideas floated in states like Gujarat or Haryana. He said the NC challenges them to hold elections on party basis.

PDP spokesman Mohit Bhat also vouched for party-based panchayat and urban local bodies’ elections. “Ideally, our preference would be party basis. Yes, without party basis, it makes easier for nefarious elements to poach the elected representatives,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and BDC chairman Iqbal Mir said the BJP wants elections on the non-party basis. “I won last time as an Independent candidate but this time I want the polls should be held on party basis.”