J&K board exams from November 3

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JK BOSE) has notified the date-sheet for Class 10 annual/ Regular, 2025 (Oct-Nov session) and has scheduled the examination from November 3. As per the date- sheet, the exams will commence on November 3 till November 2. (HT Representative)

It has also announced a relaxation in syllabus for the annual examination for students of classes 10 to 12.

In all, nearly 95,000 students from Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division, including students from Ladakh UT, are expected to take up the exam, which the government has restored back to October- November session.

As per the date- sheet, the exams will commence on November 3 till November 27.

“In consideration of the disruptions in the academic calendar caused due to heat wave, torrential rains/ cloudbursts and floods, the JK BOSE has granted concession of 15% syllabus, making attempt of 85% marks equivalent to 100%,” the official spokesman said and urged students to prepare seriously for the examinations while renewing its commitment to conduct the exams in observance of high standards of transparency. “The BOSE has exhorted invigilatory staff to be completely professional while discharging their duties in order to safeguard the purity and integrity of exams and requested school education department to extend cordial support in smooth and fair conduct of the examination,” the spokesman said.