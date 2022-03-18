Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: Chargesheet filed against govt official in disproportionate assets case
chandigarh news

J&K: Chargesheet filed against govt official in disproportionate assets case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday presented charge-sheet against a revenue official, his mother and wife for possessing assets worth over 3 crores, disproportionate to his known sources of income, said officials
The chargesheet against senior assistant, department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Pranav Gandotra, his wife Pooja Wattal and mother Shashi Gandotra was filed in the court of special judge anti-corruption Jammu, a spokesman of the ACB said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The chargesheet against senior assistant, department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Pranav Gandotra, his wife Pooja Wattal and mother Shashi Gandotra was filed in the court of special judge anti-corruption Jammu, a spokesman of the ACB said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 01:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday presented charge-sheet against a revenue official, his mother and wife for possessing assets worth over 3 crores, disproportionate to his known sources of income, said officials.

The chargesheet against senior assistant, department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Pranav Gandotra, his wife Pooja Wattal and mother Shashi Gandotra was filed in the court of special judge anti-corruption Jammu, a spokesman of the ACB said.

He said the disproportionate assets case was registered in 2018 when Gandotra was posted as in-charge Tehsil supply officer, Rajouri.

During the course of investigation, searches were conducted in the residential houses of the accused, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents which revealed that he has raised huge properties, both movable as well as immovable, worth crores of rupees in his own name and in name of his family members which are disproportionate to his known source of income, the spokesman said.

During the course of investigation, searches were conducted in the residential houses of the accused, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents which revealed that he has raised huge properties, both movable as well as immovable, worth crores of rupees in his own name and in name of his family members which are disproportionate to his known source of income, the spokesman said.

He said the accused officer was found in possession of several residential houses and flats, shops and a restaurant, a number of costly and luxurious vehicles, household items, electronic gadgets besides gold and diamond ornaments weighing 4.361 kg, silver articles with utensils weighing over 11 kg and insurance policies worth more than 41 lakhs.

“The allegations of raising disproportionate assets by the accused have been fully substantiated. After completing the investigation of the case, sanction for launching of prosecution of the accused was obtained from the competent authority,” the spokesman said.

He said the next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for April 19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out