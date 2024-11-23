J&K CM calls for transparent probe into ‘torture’ of civilians in army camp

J&K chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Friday urged army to hold transparent enquiry into the alleged torture of civilians at Kishtwar and demanded a court martial of the personnel involved if there is evidence against them. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (HT File)

“Its unfortunate and very regrettable that our people haven’t learnt any lessons. This isn’t the first incident when locals were called to any police camp and were beaten up. Thank almighty, these people didn’t lose their lives.Earlier, we have witnessed incidents when people were called to police camps and tortured to death,” Omar said.

Omar said he is hopeful that army won’t show any laxity in this case and this incident should be probed in a transparent way. “Those people who are involved in this incident and if there is any proof against them they should be court martialed,” Omar told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar.

Five civilians Sajad Ahmad, Abdul Kabir, Mushtaq Ahmad, and Mehraj-ud-Din, all residents of Kuath village in Kishtwar district, who were summoned to an army camp for questioning and subjected to extreme physical torture. The pictures of the torture of these civilians went viral on social media prompting army to order a an investigation. The army said that it’s troopers had launched an operation against terrorists on a specific information in the area.

“Based on specific intelligence of the move of a group of terrorists in the #Kishtwar Sector, an operation was launched by #RashtriyaRifles on 20 November 2024. There are some reports on the alleged ill treatment of civilians during the conduct of the operation. An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow up action will be ensured. Further move of the group of terrorists is being monitored,” Army’s White Knight Corps wrote on X on Thursday.