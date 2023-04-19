Congress stages protest, seeks answers from BJP on Pulwama attack

Following former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik’s claims on Pulwama attack of 2019, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday staged a protest and sought accountability on the alleged “intelligence failures”.

Congress protesters trying to break past police barricading set up to maintain law and order in Jammu. (HT Photo)

On February 14, 2019, at least 40 CRPF jawans were killed after a suicide bomber Adil Dar rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama.

Leading the protest, Congress unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani sought details of the probe leading to the incident and fixing responsibility.

Addressing media persons, Wani said, “Former governor Satyapal Malik’s sensational revelations about the Pulwama terror attack have raised very serious and important questions related to national security.”

“Why CRPF jawans were not given aircrafts, who were later forced to commute via road despite threats looming over them. We also demand answers on the outcome of the investigations into the incident, in which 40 jawans lost their lives,” said Wani.

JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla sought to know the status of the probe in the Pulwama terror attack after four years of the incident.

The Congress protestors also came to head with policemen deployed to maintain law-and-order.