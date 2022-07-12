J&K cop suspended over allegations of custodial torture
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday suspended a police officer after a man called to the police station in a theft case died, and his family alleged custodial torture.
The victim, Muslim Muneer, of Budshah Nagar in Srinagar, was called to the Nowgam police station on July 9 as he was a person of interest in a theft case. A police spokesperson said, “He was called to the police station on the basis of CCTV footage, which showed two men stealing a two-wheeler in the Nowgam-Natipora area. Muneer seemed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of reporting to the Nowgam Police Station.”
“He was released to his family after a couple of hours, after completing all legal formalities. Later, it was learnt that the man had died around 5pm,” the official said.
However, Muneer’s family alleged that he died as he was tortured, while in custody and that he was unconscious when he was handed over the family. The family had also held a protest outside the police station the same day.
Police said as soon as they learnt of Munner’s death, inquest proceedings were initiated at the Chanpora police station under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The post mortem has been conducted, and a report is awaited.
“Meanwhile, a formal Inquiry into the matter has started and one official, whom the family members and relatives suspect of foul play, has been placed under suspension for a fair and transparent inquiry,” the spokesperson said.The case has triggered criticism of police from politicians with calls of probe. “Tragic that a young man’s alleged death in custody is later attributed to him being a drug addict when these smear allegations couldn’t be further from the truth. Hybrid,white collar militant, OGW & now drug addicts have seemingly become reason enough to justify these killings,” said Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.
CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said: “As serious allegations were levelled by the family of slain youth, a credible and time-bound enquiry must be conducted into the incident to bring out the truth.”
Two JeM terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. The slain terrorists were identified as Kaisar Rashid Koka of Tengpora, and Ishaq Ahmad Lone of Pulwama. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. While Koka was a categorized militant involved in several cases, including attacks on security forces and other civilian atrocities, Lone was a hybrid terrorist.
JEE Main result 2022: Bathinda student scores 100 percentile
Mrinal Garg, 17, of Bathinda city has secured a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2022, the results of which were declared on Monday. A resident of Minocha Colony, Mrinal scored 300/300 in the JEE Main. He is enrolled at St Kabir Convent Senior Secondary School, Bhucho town, about 15 km from Bathinda city. Presently, he is in Chandigarh preparing for JEE Advanced coaching at Sri Chaitanya Academy.
AAP expands organisational structure in Punjab, makes new appointments
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday expanded its organisation set up in Punjab, appointing five new state secretaries, six joint secretaries, two Lok Sabha in-charges and state-level functionaries of several wings. Gurdev Singh Lakhna, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, Shaminder Khinda, Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and Amandeep Singh Mohie have been appointed as state secretaries, according to orders issued by AAP state president Bhagwant Mann, state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and state co-in-charge.
Punjab government floats tenders for delivery of wheat flour to 1.83 crore beneficiaries
The Punjab government on Monday invited tenders for delivery of wheat flour to about 1.83 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act. A state government spokesperson said that the tenders have been floated by the newly formed Punjab State Cooperative Marketing Society Limited for the inclusion of delivery services and listing of flour mills for grinding of wheat.
Habitual thief caught with 13 more stolen bicycles in Chandigarh
Out on bail after being arrested for bicycle thefts in April, a habitual thief has been caught with 13 more stolen bicycles. Vikas, lives near Guga Madi Mandir in Sector 28. His arrest came following a complaint by Sector-29 resident Gurdeep Singh, whose Hercules bicycle was stolen from the market of Sector 29-C. On his arrest, Vikas confessed to stealing 12 more bicycles of different makes, which were also recovered.
