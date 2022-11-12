Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K crime branch DSP caught red-handed while taking 50,000 bribe

J&K crime branch DSP caught red-handed while taking 50,000 bribe

Published on Nov 12, 2022 07:33 PM IST

Deputy superintendent of crime branch Varinder Singh Kattal had demanded ₹2 lakh from a man to settle a property dispute in his favour

Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested a deputy superintendent of the crime branch while accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 from a man to settle a property dispute in his favour late on Friday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested a deputy superintendent of the crime branch while accepting a bribe of 50,000 from a man to settle a property dispute in his favour late on Friday.

The officer identified as Varinder Singh Kattal had demanded 2 lakh. “He was caught red-handed from Bahu Plaza area in Trikuta Nagar where he took the bribe in his official car from the complainant, who had approached us,” said an ACB official.

The case pertained to a property dispute between a man and his son besides a property dealer.

A case has been registered at the ACB police station in Jammu for further investigations.

Saturday, November 12, 2022
