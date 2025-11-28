Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
J&K director of state motor garages booked in DA case

ByHT Correspondents, Jammu/srinagar
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 07:06 am IST

The Jammu and Kashmir anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday booked director of state motor garages in a case of disproportionate assets (DA), said officials.

The accused was identified as Malik Tahir Gani of Sanat Nagar in Srinagar. He as presently residing in 55-C Gandhi Nagar in Jammu city. (File)

The accused was identified as Malik Tahir Gani of Sanat Nagar in Srinagar. He as presently residing in 55-C Gandhi Nagar in Jammu city.

“Based on a specific input, a secret verification was conducted by the ACB into the allegations of possession of huge disproportionate assets by Malik Tahir Gani, presently posted as director, state motor garages, J&K,” said an official spokesperson of the ACB.

The verification revealed that the suspect, while posted at different places and departments like ARTO Anantnag, Pulwama and director state motor garages J&K has amassed huge assets in the shape of plots, houses, shops, shopping complexes, bank accounts etc in his name as well as in the name of his family members and relatives, which were found highly disproportionate to his known sources of income, he added.

On the basis of the verification conducted, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct was found made out against the Gani for offences punishable under section 13(1)(b) and 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

Accordingly, a formal case was registered at police station ACB Central for investigation.

During the course of investigation, search warrants were obtained from the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu. Thereafter, searches were conducted by the ACB teams at four different locations which included his residential houses at Sanat Nagar in Srinagar, residential house at Hyderpora in Srinagar, residential quarter at 55-C Gandhi Nagar in Jammu and official premises at New Plot, Jammu.

During the course of search incriminating material was recovered and seized as evidence in the instant case.

Further investigation of the case is going on.

