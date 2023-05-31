Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shikara owners instructed to keep life jackets handy

ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar
May 31, 2023 12:40 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday made ‘life saving jackets’ mandatory for Shikara boats in Dal and Nigeen lakes besides other water bodies of the region; while many are hailing the move in view of safety, Shikara owners, many of who are poor and earn hand to mouth, sought government’s financial help in procuring the life-saving jackets

With frequent rains and gusty winds with speeds of over 15 knots (30km/h) lashing the Kashmir valley over the past one week, Shikaras or pleasure boats over Dal and Nigeen lakes in Srinagar have been asked to keep life-saving jackets handy.

G20 delegates enjoying a Shikara ride in Dal Lake, in Srinagar . (ANI File)
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday made ‘life saving jackets’ mandatory for Shikara boats in Dal and Nigeen lakes besides other water bodies of the region.

The order read, “It is hereby ordered that as provided in the J&K Tourism Policy guidelines, each Shikara boat registered under J&K Tourist Trade Act, 1978, shall maintain the availability of a minimum of three life saving jackets of recommended quality and specifications in the boat, at all times, failing which the registration under the said Act shall be cancelled,” the order, as quoted by directorate of information and public relations, stated.

The development comes after Srinagar police’s river wing on Monday rescued 21 tourists in different sorties using speed boats. “The tourists were stranded in Shikaras inside Dal Lake because of sudden change in weather & gusty winds,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

While many are hailing the move in view of safety, Shikara owners, many of who are poor and earn hand to mouth, sought government’s financial help in procuring the life-saving jackets.

“It involves a good investment. A life jacket costs anywhere between 4,000 to 7,000 and at least a Shikara can carry six people including the boat rower. If saving lives is the motive then we need to have at-least six jackets on board,” said a Shikara owner not wishing to be identified.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023
