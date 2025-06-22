J&K govt made all arrangements for Amarnath yatra pilgrims: Omar

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said government has made all arrangement for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister reiterated the government’s commitment to build people-centric infrastructure that promotes social well-being. (File)

Talking to reporters in Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah said that he hoped that the pilgrims will visit Kashmir in good numbers and will go back safely.

He said their security is the responsibility of Raj Bhawan and lieutenant governor and hoped that all the steps for their safety and security have been taken. “The responsibility of my government on infrastructure and health care facilities for the yatris have been completed by us.”

Earlier, Omar inaugurated the newly constructed community marriage hall and laid the foundation stone for a 50-metre span steel trussed girder bridge in Ganderbal.

He dedicated the community marriage hall at Duderhama, Ganderbal, constructed at a cost of ₹4.15 crore, to the public. The facility is meant to serve as an important and affordable venue for weddings and other community events, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the local population.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister reiterated the government’s commitment to build people-centric infrastructure that promotes social well-being. “This marriage hall is not just a building, but a step toward making community life more inclusive and accessible,” he said.

Chief minister also laid the foundation stone for construction of a 50-metre span steel trussed girder bridge over nallah Sindh at Ahanger Mohalla, Gadoora. The ₹7.56 crore project is expected to significantly enhance local connectivity and facilitate smooth movement between habitations on either side of the nallah.

Highlighting the importance of the bridge, the CM said, “Bridges don’t just connect places, they connect people and opportunities. This bridge will significantly improve access, reduce travel time, and ensure smoother mobility for residents.”