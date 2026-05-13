J&K govt school teacher among two terror operatives held in Kishtwar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two terror operatives, including a government school teacher, for providing logistical support, food, and shelter to top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Saifullah Balochi and two other Pakistani terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir government school teacher Mashkoor Ahmed has been arrested for providing logistical support to Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Saifullah Balochi and two other Pakistani terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district earlier this year. (HT photo)

The two terror operatives, government school teacher Mashkoor Ahmed and Maneer Ahmed, were instrumental in facilitating the foreign terrorists who were eventually killed in an intense gunfight with security forces on February 22. For four years, Chatroo area in the upper reaches of Kishtwar had become a safe haven for the terrorists due to its hilly terrain, dense jungles and sympathisers in villages.

Kishtwar senior superintendent of police Naresh Singh said, “In a decisive operation against anti-national elements, J&K Police arrested a key accused linked to providing aid to foreign terrorists at a hideout at Singhpora in Chatroo.”

The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act.

“Mashkoor Ahmed, a resident of Beighpora in Singhpora, was a government teacher in the school education department and was directly involved in facilitating the terrorists’ hideout. His arrest has delivered a blow to the logistical support of terror activities in the region,” the SSP said, adding Maneer Ahmed of Bandeyan Naidgam was also arrested earlier for similar offences.

Official sources said that a recent photo on social media showing slain Jaish commander Saifullah Balochi garlanded with currency notes was allegedly taken in Mashkoor Ahmed’s house.

Mashkoor Ahmed was appointed as a Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teacher in 2004 and his services were regularised in 2009.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha is likely to terminate Ahmed’s services soon, the sources said.

The crackdown follows the January 19 discovery of a camouflaged jungle hideout in Singhpora stocked with four months’ worth of ration, blankets, and cooking equipment, underscoring the depth of the support system provided to the insurgents.