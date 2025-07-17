J&K: HC rejects bail plea of narco-terror accused

Justice Rajesh Sekhri of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, on Wednesday, rejected the bail plea of an accused allegedly involved in a case of narco-terrorism. Justice Rajesh Sekhri of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, on Wednesday, rejected the bail plea of an accused allegedly involved in a case of narco-terrorism. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

While rejecting the bail application, Justice Sekhri observed that narco-terrorism is no longer confined to smuggling of drugs and weapons.

“The use of narcotics as a terror currency and the cross-border smuggling of narcotics and terror activities have, of late, become a new front of proxy war, unleashed by the adversaries from across the border. A dual strategy of sending across the drugs and weapons is being employed by the enemy to threaten economic security of the country, incite subversive activities and disrupt the social fabric,” he observed.

“The petitioner is allegedly found to be actively assisting and participating in the activities of an organized narco-terror module along with his associates. Therefore, he cannot be allowed to take benefit of the beneficial legislation to defeat the ends of justice,” he further observed.

The accused was apprehended in connection with FIR No. 21/2022 at Police Station Samba, involving charges under multiple stringent laws including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), NDPS Act, Arms Act, Foreigners Act and Enemy Agents Ordinance.

The accused was under 18 years of age at the time of arrest. However, the court declared that he would be tried as an adult owing to the grave nature of the offences and his level of maturity as assessed by the Juvenile Justice Board.

During investigation by the state investigation agency (SIA), it surfaced that the accused petitioner was actively assisting his associates and participating in the activities of an organised narco-terror gang, involved in the smuggling of narcotic drugs and firearms from Pakistan to Indian territory and the main kingpin of this gang was code-named Rana, a resident of Pakistan, who was operating the gang with a motive to incite subversive activities.