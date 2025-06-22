J&K leaders lash out at US over strike in Iran

J&K political leaders Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday lashed out at the US for its strikes on Iran calling it a dangerous escalation which can trigger Third World War. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah (File)

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said that the US and Israel have always been against the nuclear ambitions of Iran. “This is not the first time. America and Israel always have this view to not allow Iran to make nuclear weapons. Today it proved that it is their only motive,” Abdullah said.

US bombers made strikes on Iran’s three nuclear facilities during the previous night amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Abdullah also castigated US president Trump for not sticking to his word. “He had talked about waiting two weeks to see if negotiations would work. They want a regime change. Will there be anything good after regime change,” he said.

“The person or country whom we had expected to intervene, themselves, joined the war. This is their second war -one they are already fighting-- Russia in Ukraine. This means this is moving towards Third World War,” he cautioned.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti castigated Indian government’s response to the strikes on Iran by US and Israel, while also lashing out at the neighbouring country for its advocacy of Nobel Peace Prize for Trump. “The OIC, as expected, has once again limited its response to mere lip service in the wake of the attack on Iran. Meanwhile the country that rushed to recommend Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize now finds itself with egg on its face after he attacked Iran. By launching this attack on Iran, Trump has dangerously escalated tensions plunging the region into a new wave of violence and edging the world closer to the brink of a global conflict,” Mufti said on X.

“Regrettably India long seen as a nation with a historic and principled role in international affairs is not only remaining silent but appears to be aligning itself with the aggressor,” she said.