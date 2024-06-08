J&K Lok Sabha polls: NC-Cong combine buoyant after bagging 41% vote share

{J&K Lok Sabha polls} Analysts say the NC and Congress’ decision to come together yielded good results for them in the Lok Sabha polls and that the parties can replicate the success in the assembly elections as well. (HT File)

The INDIA bloc partners National Conference (NC) and Congress have received 41.6 % of the total votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections, an analysis of the Election Commission of India data shows.

In contrast, the parties that opposed the bloc — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Apni Party (AP) and People’s Conference (PC) — collectively managed to muster 31.7% of the votes.

An analysis of the Form 20 result sheets of all five parliamentary constituencies from the UT revealed that 51.59 lakh people cast their vote in the elections.

Of these, the NC and the Congress candidates managed to secure 21.45 lakh votes while the BJP, the AP and the PC’s tally added up to 16.4 lakh votes.

Analysts say the NC and Congress’ decision to come together yielded good results for them in the Lok Sabha polls and that the parties can replicate the success in the assembly elections as well.

“If the alliance continues, they have a fair chance of doing well in the coming election. In 54 of the assembly segments of three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, they have a majority in 34. In Chenab valley also they have fared well in four segments. They have to do some work in Jammu where BJP has been in a good position,” a political analyst not wishing to be named said.

As part of the INDIA bloc seat-sharing talks, the NC fought from the three seats falling under Kashmir while the Congress contested the two seats from the Jammu division. The BJP had contested in the two seats of Jammu division, while AP contested from Anantnag and Srinagar and PC from Baramulla in Kashmir.

NC and BJP won two seats each, while independent jailed leader Engineer Rashid sprung a surprise in Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Another analyst, again on condition of anonymity, however, said that the voting pattern for the Lok Sabha and assembly election patterns differ.

“The pattern shifts in assembly elections. It is not necessary that the alliance will work in assembly elections as well. For example, Delhi votes for BJP in Lok Sabha election and chooses AAP candidates in Assembly,” he said.

The individual party whose candidates got the highest percentage of votes was BJP at 24.4% ( 12.58 lakh) followed by NC with 22.2% votes(11.47 lakh) and Congress with 19.3% votes (9.98 lakh).

BJP leader Altaf Thakur said the party managed to get the highest vote share in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the 36 assembly segments of the two Lok Sabha seats of Jammu division where we fought, we were leading in 29 segments. That means the support of people is for BJP. We will replicate this in the assembly as well and cross 50,” he said.

Prominent independent candidate Engineer Abdul Rashid, who contested in only one seat of Baramulla, was voted to power by 4.72 lakh people contributing 9.1% to total polled vote share.

People Democratic Party, which contested in all three seats of Kashmir, managed to get 4.35 lakh votes collectively which forms 8.4% of the total polled vote share.

Smaller parties like AP, which contested in two seats, and PC, which contested in one seat in Kashmir got 4% and 3.3% vote share respectively.