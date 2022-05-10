J&K: Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over command of Chinar Corps
Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Monday took over as General officer Commanding of the strategic Chinar Corps of the India Army from Lt Gen DP Pandey.
Lt Gen Pandey commanded the Corps in a critical phase of 2021, when Kashmir was confronted with the twin challenges of terrorism and the second wave of Covid pandemic.
“The tenure has been defined by an improved security environment prevailing at the Line of Control (LoC), as well as in hinterland. With the civil administration and security forces synergising their efforts to bring normalcy back to Kashmir, terrorism is on a decline with assessed residual terrorist numbers reduced to an all-time low,” a defence spokesperson said.
A dynamic deployment along the LoC integrated with technical intelligence and robust anti-infiltration grid ensured drastically reduced infiltration, the spokesperson said, adding the opportunity afforded by the ceasefire violation agreement resulted in renewed attempts to bring succour to the local population residing along the LoC.
“The approach also included outreach to families, including those of active terrorists, to minimise recruitment and induce surrenders among local terrorists. Various programmes were incorporated to stymie radicalisation and incitement being carried out by ‘White Collar Terrorists’ to misguide and force the youth of Kashmir onto the path of violence. The conflict entrepreneurs were targeted, while simultaneously engaging youth through various initiatives, extending myriad platforms to showcase their talent, ranging from sports to cultural arenas. The efforts have borne fruits, with the terrorists’ number dwindling to an all-time low of 150,” the spokesperson said.
In his farewell message, Lt Gen Pandey complimented all ranks of Chinar Corps for their dedication and hard work. He appreciated JKP, CAPFs, civil administration and community members for their relentless support in the joint effort towards peace and prosperity in J&K.
-
Interpol red corner notice sought against Pannun: Himachal DGP
The Himachal Pradesh Police will get a red-corner notice issued by Interpol against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, counsel general of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice, director general of police Sanjay Kundu said in a press statement on Monday. Kundu said they had registered a case at the cyber crime police station in Shimla on July 31 under various sections of the IPC, UAPA and IT Act.
-
Himachal on high alert after Khalistan flag hoisting at Vidhan Sabha gate
Himachal police field formation across the state and at interstate barriers were put on high alert after Khalistan flags were hung at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's Tapovan complex near Dharamshala and graffiti scrawled on its boundary wall by miscreants.
-
HP cabinet approves 200 posts of Ayurveda medical officers
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, which met on Monday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to fill 200 posts of medical officers (Ayurveda) in the Ayush department. The Cabinet also decided to open a new development block office at Khundian in Kangra district along with the creation and filling up of 14 posts of different categories. As many as 20 panchayats would come under this newly created development block.
-
AICC expands Himachal working presidents’ role
The Congress high command has expanded the roles of the four working presidents appointed in the recent organisational rejig in the Himachal Pradesh unit. As per a notification issued by AICC's Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla, the working presidents have been assigned various responsibilities keeping in mind the purpose to establish better coordination in the forthcoming assembly elections. The working presidents will not only coordinate with AICC, but also help the PCC chief Pratibha Singh.
-
Delhi: Property dealer killed for urinating outside neighbour’s house
A 44-year-old property dealer was killed by a man and his son who attacked Lamba with bottles and stones, following a brawl that started over the victim relieving himself outside their house in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar in the early hours of Monday. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 5.30am, the Mukherjee Nagar police station received a call regarding a quarrel among residents of Parmanand Colony.
