J&K: PDP holds protest against NC govt over ‘job outsourcing’

Dozens of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and workers held a protest in Srinagar on Monday against the National Conference (NC) government for allegedly outsourcing jobs. Peoples Democratic Party workers stage a protest for the release of recruitment advertisements for approximately 25,000 vacant posts, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

The PDP leadership alleged that the NC has outsourced more than 25,000 jobs in Jammu and Kashmir while ignoring the Union territory’s unemployed youth.

The workers, carrying placards and raising slogans against the Omar Abdullah government, said J&K is witnessing unprecedented unemployment because the present government isn’t providing opportunities to unemployed youth, instead, it is adjusting its own people.

The protest was led by former legislator and PDP general secretary Khursheed Alam and other prominent leaders. PDP leaders alleged that government jobs aren’t advertised and that people close to the NC and ministers are being appointed through backdoor channels.

PDP spokesperson Zuhaib Yusuf Mir said that in the 25 months since the NC government came to power, around 25,000 people have been appointed to government jobs. “The posts were not advertised, but the criteria for jobs is that either you should be an NC worker, a close aide of ministers, or a relative. Where will our unemployed youth with strong qualifications go when people are appointed through the backdoor?” he said.

“We have solid proof of how the NC government played with the careers of our unemployed educated youth by outsourcing jobs to adjust their own people,” said PDP legislator and senior leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra.