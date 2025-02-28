J&K Police arrest terror funding accused from Delhi

The J&K Police’Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) arrested a terror activist who was involved in terror funding and was having links with terrorist organisation’s across the Line of Control. The J&K Police’Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) arrested a terror activist who was involved in terror funding and was having links with terrorist organisation’s across the Line of Control. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Police have identified the terror activist as Pervaz Ahmad Khan of Srinagar who was arrested during a covert operation in case FIR No. 02/2024 of Police Station CIK from Delhi.

“He was involved in terror funding and having links with terrorists of proscribed terrorist organizations sitting across the LoC. The case was registered in Police Station CIK for providing of logistic support to terrorists of proscribed terrorist organizations active in J&K by providing funds to them for carrying terrorist activities in UT. The money is being routed through various means from across LoC then pushed into India through their couriers which included arrested accused Parvez Ahmad Khan alias PK @ Sheikh Tajamul Islam @ Khalid of Bemina, Srinagar,” the spokesman said, adding that Khan was arrested in Delhi by a investigating team of CIK in collaboration with CID cell Delhi and Delhi Police.

“He (Khan) was on surveillance and was planning to abscond from the present location. The arrest was made in compliance with a “warrant of arrest” issued by competent court at Srinagar. The arrested terrorist will be produced before competent court at Srinagar after his transit from Delhi to Srinagar for which transit remand has been obtained from a Delhi court,” the spokesman said.