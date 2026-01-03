J&K police attach property of Pak-based terror handler in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached an immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler, said officials. Jamal is presently operating as a Pakistan-based terror handler, said a police spokesperson. (File)

The attached property belonged to Jamal Lone, alias Jamala, of Chamber Kanari, in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district.

Jamal is presently operating as a Pakistan-based terror handler, said a police spokesperson.

In compliance with the directions of the court, police attached immovable property in connection with FIR registered at police station Mandi under sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act, he added.

The attached property comprises six Kanal 13.5 marlas of land, falling under khasra numbers 291, 292, 287, 271, 222, 222/1, 221, 186, 180 and 97 (min), situated in Mandi tehsil with an assessed value of approximately ₹13.36 lakh.

“The accused had earlier exfiltrated to Pakistan/PoJK and has since been actively involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of the nation,” said the spokesperson.

Owing to his continued evasion of the legal process, the accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the court. “Despite sustained efforts by police to secure his arrest, he remained beyond the reach of law, compelling the court to order attachment of his immovable property. Acting upon these directions, the attachment was executed by Police in close coordination with the revenue department, after following all due legal procedures, verification, and documentation,” he said.