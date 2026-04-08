J&K Police bust inter-state LeT module, five arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted an interstate Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror module, arresting five people, including a commander who remained at large for 16 years. The operative, identified as Abdullah alias Abu Hureira, had successfully established terror bases outside the Union Territory during his time on the run. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Usman alias Khubaib. Police in Srinagar have busted a major interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module and arrested five people, officials said on Tuesday. (PTI)

Hureira had successfully established terror bases outside the union territory during his time on the run.

He was on police radar for the past 16 years and was arrested after police received clues about his latest hideout outside Kashmir. J&K Police have been investigating this case for the past two weeks and had made several arrests and sought help from various national agencies to expose this module.

During sustained interrogation, the two foreigners revealed details about their local accomplices who helped them in arranging logistics, food shelter and the hideouts. “All the people who had connections with them were interrogated by the officers. The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama. The other foreigner was identified as Usman alias Khubaib,” said an officer.

Officials privy to details said that police conducted raids in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir more than 20 places and got several clues about this Lashkar module and its handlers and financial details. “The investigation is still underway. Police in the last 10 days detained more than a dozen people; however, three locals and two foreigners have been formally arrested now,” said an officer.

Police also found that Hureira had established his base outside J&K, especially in Punjab.

The officials further said that during investigation they came to know that a foreign terrorist had travelled outside the country by using forged documents and returned to India.

During investigation the police found that these two foreign terrorists had sneaked into Kashmir after crossing the LoC in 2010 and were operating at many places in Kashmir.

Officials said that the arrested duo handled dozens of foreign militants during these 16 years, most of whom were killed in different operations.