J&K Police conducts mock drills to strengthen security of Amarnath yatris

J&K Police on Tuesday conducted mock drills to strengthen security of Amarnath yatris in the Valley. Security personnel keep vigil amid heightened security during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, in Srinagar, on Tuesday. (PTI)

Police said that to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra, J&K Police today conducted mock drills along the designated yatra routes in several districts of Kashmir valley including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam and PD Awantipora.

“The exercises were carried out at strategically significant points to assess the alertness, preparedness, and coordination among different security agencies deployed for yatra duties. Mock drills simulated scenarios of standoff fire, attempted fidayeen attack, IED detection, convoy stoppage, emergency evacuation, crowd management and disaster scenarios due to earthquake, landslides,” the police spokesperson said adding that senior police officers supervised these mock drills, ensuring that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed and refined where necessary.

“Special focus was laid on critical areas prone to congestion or high footfall, to test the efficiency of response teams and quick reaction units. These mock drills were conducted without causing inconvenience to the yatris or the general public, and the cooperation of citizens and pilgrims was appreciated,” the spokesman said.