J&K police nabs one more in narcotics smuggling case

Jammu and Kashmir Police has made a further breakthrough in a narcotics smuggling case with the arrest of one more accused and recovery of a pistol, a magazine and live rounds, said officials on Friday. J&K police with arrested accuse on Friday. (HT Photo)

“We have made further breakthrough in FIR registered under Sections 8, 21, 22, 29 of NDPS Act and 111 BNS. One more accused has been arrested and a pistol, magazine and live ammunition have been recovered from him,” said a police spokesperson.

The police, in November last year, had busted a inter-district, inter-state and cross-border narcotics and arms syndicate following a deep, sustained and professional investigation.

On November 14 last year, Gandhi Nagar police had registered an FIR after apprehending two persons during a patrolling, which subsequently led to the unearthing of a well-organised narco-terror module. “During the investigation, multiple accused were arrested, including peddlers, financial handlers and jail-based facilitators, and led to recoveries of over 4.95 kg of heroin, three pistols, live ammunition and a modified vehicle were that brought to the fore cross-border linkages,” said the spokesperson.

Continuing the investigations, police apprehended one more accused on January 3. He was identified as Rohit Kumar, alias Makhan, of Raiyan Kotliyan, in RS Pura sector of Jammu district, he added.

Subsequently, on January 7, a SIT conducted a search at the house of the accused and recovered a pistol (Px5 Storm Beretta, .30 bore), a magazine and three live rounds. “The accused is presently under police custody and further interrogation is underway to establish his exact role, backward and forward linkages, and arms supply routes,” he said.

Efforts have been intensified to identify and apprehend remaining associates, trace financial and logistical channels and establish complete cross-border and interstate linkages, he added.