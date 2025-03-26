J&K Police raid houses of separatist leaders in Srinagar, Sopore in UAPA cases

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided multiple locations in Srinagar and Sopore, including the houses of separatist leaders Abdul Gani Bhat and Shabir Ahmad Shah, as part of ongoing investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Police conducting a raid in Srinagar in connection with investigation of banned organisations on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

A police spokesperson said the cases pertain to investigations of banned organisations, including the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (Bhat Group), Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (Masrat Alam Group), and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (Shabir Shah Group).

“The searches were carried out in connection with suspected members of these proscribed organisations in FIR No. 15/2024 under Sections 10, 13 of the UAPA and Sections 121, 121A of the IPC at Rajbagh police station in Srinagar; FIR No. 04/2024 under Sections 10, 13 of the UAPA at Sadar police station; and FIR No. 03/2024 under Sections 10, 13 of the UAPA at Shaheed Gunj police station,” the spokesperson said.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at Bhat’s house in Botingoo, Sopore, and at his Srinagar residence in Wazir Bagh, Rajbagh.

“A search was also carried out at the residence of Shabir Ahmad Shah in connection with FIR No. 04/2024. In connection with FIR No. 03/2024, searches were conducted at seven locations across Srinagar, targeting individuals suspected of involvement in unlawful activities: Masrat Alam Bhat of Zaindar Mohalla, Habba Kadal, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat (alias Gugga) Batmaloo, Ghulam Nabi Wagay of Khanyar, Feroz Ahmad Khan of Khanyar, Mohammad Nazir Khan, of Khanyar, Hakeem Abdul Rashid of Botakadal, Lal Bazar and Javaid Ahmad Munshi (alias Bilpapa), of Methan, Chanpora,” the spokesperson said.

The raids were conducted after obtaining search warrants from the special judge designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, 2008, in Srinagar.

In accordance with legal procedures, all searches were carried out in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses.

“The investigation aims to dismantle the remnants of secessionist and terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such activities. Srinagar police remain committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law,” the spokesperson added.