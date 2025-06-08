J&K Police register FIR against news portals for ‘spreading’ false info

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR against some news channels and outlets for allegedly posting false information to disturb peace. It didn’t name any organisation. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR against some news channels and outlets for allegedly posting false information to disturb peace. It didn’t name any organisation. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Srinagar Police on Sunday said that certain news channels and media outlets are systematically posting and circulating false information across their respective media publications and channels through electronic medium, including social media platforms, in a deliberate attempt to incite unrest and disrupt peace and public order.

“The content in question includes fabricated narratives and distorted, unverified facts that pose a significant risk of provoking disaffection and disharmony among people, and potentially inciting individuals to commit acts detrimental to the peace, security, and integrity of the nation, “ a police spokesperson said.

He said that Srinagar Police initiated legal action by registering case FIR No. 17/2025 under sections of 197(1)(d), 353(1)(b), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Police Station Shergarhi.