J&K Police SI paper leak scam: CBI produces BSF officer before court to seek his remand

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Wednesday produced BSF officer Dr Karnail before a CBI court here seeking his remand for a thorough probe in Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Dr Karnail Singh, a medical officer posted at the BSF headquarters here in Jammu, is one of the prime accused in a list of 33 identified by the CBI.

“The CBI had arrested Dr Singh on Tuesday after he failed to furnish satisfactory replies to the investigators at the CBI headquarters. He spent a night and this afternoon he was taken to a CBI court for seeking his remand to thoroughly probe the case,” said official sources.

With BSF official’s arrest, the total arrests have gone up to nine.

According to reports, the BSF officer had leaked the examination question paper to around a dozen students at his residence in Patoli, including his son Shubam Kala, who had secured an impressive 132 marks and was among the top 10 performers.

Dr Karnail Singh had reportedly charged ₹15 lakh per beneficiary for the question with answers ahead of the exam. He has been named as a key conspirator along with officials of the J&K service selection board in the FIR.

Following a public outcry over the scam, LG Manoj Sinha had cancelled the results and recommended a CBI probe on July 8.

On September 13, the CBI had conducted searches at around 36 locations across the country in the recruitment scam.

A CBI spokesperson had said 36 locations included Jammu, Srinagar in J&K; Karnal; Mahendergarh; Rewari in Haryana; Gandhidham in Gujarat; Delhi; Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh & Bangalore in Karnataka at the premises of former chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board; then controller of examination of JKSSB; gang members domiciled in Haryana; certain teachers; some serving/retired officials of J&K Police including a DSP and CRPF in an on-going investigation of a case related to Sub Inspector Recruitment Scam of J&K. Incriminating documents and digital evidence have so far been recovered during searches.

The results of the exams were declared on June 4 and 1,200 candidates were declared successful.

Over 97,000 candidates took the exam for the positions. However, shortly after the results were announced online, unsuccessful candidates staged a protest on the streets, accusing the recruitment process of indulging in fraudulent means of selection.

It was further alleged that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from the Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts.

