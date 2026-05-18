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J&K stares at water, power crisis amid heatwave conditions

The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has issued an advisory for the electricity consumers requesting them to use the electricity judiciously.

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:04 am IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
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Amid soaring mercury, 26% rain deficit, and the lower discharge in the Chenab river basin, Jammu and Kashmir is facing an imminent water and power crisis this summer.

A woman carries an umbrella to protect herself from the heat on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday. (AP Photo)

The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has issued an advisory for the electricity consumers requesting them to use the electricity judiciously.

“Lower discharge in rivers reduced power generation, affecting power demand, causing an outage in many Jammu areas last night. Efforts are made to procure power to tide over the crisis. Consumers are requested to use power judiciously. Inconvenience regretted,” it posted on X.

The JPDCL’s post has come under sharp criticism from the people, who reminded that the government had promised uninterrupted electricity to areas covered under smart meters.

“Un- Interrupted Power Supply 24X7 , This is what it was said and promised for Smart Meter, and an Idea was sold , A U-Turn of public service guarantee,” a user by the name Rajat Rekhi reacted to JPDCL’s advisory.

From May 22 to 25, the weatherman has forecast dry weather with brief showers towards late afternoon at a few places.

He has forecast generally dry weather till May 28.

The weatherman has forecast the possibility of thunder, lightning and gusty winds at 40 to 50 KMPH) at few places in Jammu and Kashmir from May 19 to 21.

The Met department has advised pre-emptive measures like suspending boating and shikara rides generally towards the afternoon and late afternoon hours.

The department has also forecast a rise in daytime temperatures by 2 to 4°C at many places, with hot and dry weather at a few places in the plains of Jammu division.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

power crisis water crisis jammu and kashmir
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K stares at water, power crisis amid heatwave conditions
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K stares at water, power crisis amid heatwave conditions
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