JK Super Strikers breeze past Agri King’s Knights at Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup

Riding high on Kartik Sharma’s 48-ball 83 and Aryan Yadav’s 38-ball 53, JK Super Strikers beat Agri King’s Knight in a match played during the ongoing second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday. Strikers beat Knights by 38 runs. JK Super Strikers defeated Agri King’s Knights by 38 runs. (Getty Images)

Batting first, Strikers posted 180/4 in 20 overs with Kartik and Aryan doing the bulk of scoring. Captain Sanvir Singh also played well and scored unbeaten cameo 15-ball 22 to lift Strikers. In reply, Knights made 142/9 in 20 overs. Opener Sahaj Dhawan gave a good start to Kinghts scoring 16-ball 26, however, wickets kept on falling from the other end.

Captain Abhishek Sharma again flopped and just scored four runs. Abhishek Kumar (31 off 24) and Madhav Pathania (31 off 27) tried to steady the ship but could not prevail in doing so. Aryan Bhatia scored unbeaten 18-ball 21 but his knock went in vain. For the winning team, Prerit Dutta, Harshdeep Singh and Sahil Khan grabbed two wickets each.

Titans beat Phantoms to get second win

In the second match, Intersoft Titans won on the last ball and Royal Phantoms had to face defeat by 4 wickets. Titans needed 10 runs in the last over. In-form Gitansh Khera’s wicket also fell, but Titans scored 158/6 on the last ball and registered their second win.

In the match, Royal Phantoms batted first and scored 157/9 runs in 20 overs. After Anmolpreet Singh’s 29 and Azam Nazar’s 20 runs, Ridham Satyawan played an important innings of 47 runs. Other batsmen of the team could not survive. Siddharth Kaul, Emanjot Singh and Harjas Singh took 2-2 wickets for Titans. In reply, Intersoft Titans also had a bad start. Captain Vishwanath Pratap Singh returned after scoring 33 runs, while Pukhraj Mann added only 30 runs. Gitansh Khera put the team in a strong position by scoring 59 runs in 43 balls. Because of him, Titans won by scoring 158/6 runs in 20 overs.