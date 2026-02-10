J&K to get another 3,704.5 MW with 8 new & 6 under construction hydro projects

The river-rich Jammu and Kashmir, which has 32 operational hydropower projects with a total capacity of 3,540 mega watts, is on track to add another 3,704 MW of electricity through proposed eight new and six under construction projects. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah during the budget session of the legislative assembly, in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

In a written reply to a question raised by MLA Khurshied Ahmad in the legislative assembly here, the government stated that the J&K has 32 existing power projects with aggregate capacity of 3,540.15 MW.

“This includes 13 projects of aggregate capacity 1,197 MW in the UT sector, six projects of aggregate capacity 2,250 MW in the central sector and 12 projects of aggregate capacity 92.75 MW in IPP (private) sector,” it stated further.

“A capacity addition of 3,704.5 MW is expected through eight proposed and six under construction hydroelectric projects in the UT of J&K in the next five years viz. 2026-27 to 2030-31,” read the reply.

Following Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year that left 25 tourists and one local dead, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of punitive action against Islamabad, had suspended flawed Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and had directed power ministry to expedite construction of hydro electric power projects in Jammu and Kashmir for the optimum use of Western rivers that flow into Pakistan.

J&K has an estimated hydropower potential of 18,000 MW, with 11,283 MW identified in the Chenab basin alone. However, only 23.81% of the total identified capacity has been harnessed to date. Three western rivers that flow into Pakistan Ladakh and J&K are Indus, Chenab and Jehlum.

In a clear snub to Pakistan, India has initiated the work on 1,856 mega watt Sawalkote hydroelectric project over Chenab River in Ramban district at a cost of ₹5,129 crore. The project had been hanging in a limbo since long, initially due to Pakistan’s objections to its designs and then lukewarm response by the NC government over clearances and other allied issues.