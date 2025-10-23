J&K: Triangular contest in Nagrota as Congress backs out

The Nagrota assembly constituency, considered a BJP stronghold, is likely to witness a triangular contest in the ensuing bypoll scheduled for November 11. A total of 12 candidates, including a former minister and a District Development Council (DDC) member, have filed nomination papers.

The Congress has backed out of the race, leaving the seat for its alliance partner National Conference (NC) for a “bigger” cause to drub the BJP.

The triangular contest is being anticipated between BJP candidate Devyani Rana, NC’s Shamim Begum and Harsh Dev Singh of the J&K National Panthers Party (India).

The constituency has a significant Gujjar and Rajput population. Though NC’s Shamim Begum, a DDC member from Dansal, Harsh Dev Singh of the Panthers Party (India), BJP rebel Anil Sharma and AAP’s Joginder Singh have been holding rallies, Devyani’s rallies have drawn more people so far.

Devyani’s father Devender Singh Rana had defeated National Conference candidate Joginder Singh by 30,472 votes in the 2024 assembly elections.

Earlier, Rana had won the seat in the 2014 assembly polls on the NC ticket.

Will fulfil father’s dream, says BJP’s Devyani

From a young entrepreneur to a political hopeful, 30-year-old Devyani Rana has stepped into the electoral arena of Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota assembly constituency, determined to carry forward the legacy of her late father and senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana. Riding high on a wave of public sympathy and goodwill, she has vowed to secure a resounding victory and transform Nagrota into a model constituency based on 360-degree development.

The Nagrota bypoll is slated to be held on November 11. It was necessitated following the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana on October 31 last year. The BJP officially named Devyani as its candidate from Nagrota on Wednesday. Filing her nomination papers as the youngest among 12 candidates contesting the Nagrota bypoll, Devyani described herself as the people’s “sevadar”. She said that she had promised her father on his deathbed to fulfil his unfinished dreams.

“When Rana Sahib held my hand and took a vow from me to become the ‘sevadar’ of this constituency, he was confident I would take care of the people. I will continue his mission with the same spirit,” she said.

“I am fortunate to have the blessings and support of the people of Nagrota. They stood by Rana Sahib, and I am confident they will bless me too on November 11 and make me victorious with a record margin,” she said.

An economics graduate from the University of California, Devyani manages her family’s media and automobile businesses. She said she intends to bring a “fresh, professional approach” to politics.

In her election affidavit, Devyani declared movable assets worth ₹91.23 lakh, no immovable property, and reported annual incomes of ₹29.54 lakh (2024–25) and ₹33.26 lakh (2023–24). (With PTI inputs)