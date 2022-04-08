J&K Congress chief, senior leaders taken into police custody during protest against rising inflation
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir along with working president Raman Bhalla and nearly 50 party leaders and workers were taken into custody by the police on Thursday when they were protesting against hike in fuel price and rising inflation near Tawi Bridge in Jammu.
Carrying placards and banners and shouting slogans, the Congress workers led by Mir and other senior leaders held a strong protest near Maharaja Hari Singh statue at Tawi bridge. They were taken into preventative custody as their number swelled while they were on their way to Tawi Bridge and disrupted traffic on the highway for some time.
The police had a tough time controlling the mob, but the senior leaders told the workers to restore hassle free traffic movement. They were then taken into custody and sent to district police lines in Gandhi Nagar and later released.
Earlier, addressing the gathering, Mir lashed out at the Modi government and BJP “for fleecing poor people by imposing unreasonable taxes” and blamed the Centre of “indulging in tax terrorism to give undue benefit to big capitalists at the cost of poor people”.
While describing the Centre as anti-poor, Mir said, “Prices of all essential commodities are sky rocketing and the poor are unable bear the burden. The BJP is totally insensitive to their hardships.”
-
BSF recovers rich cache of arms & ammo from Indo-Pak border in Jammu
The Border Security Force on Thursday recovered a rich haul of arms and ammunition from Pargwal area of Akhnoor sector along the 198-km long International Border in Jammu district during a special search operation, said officials. They said the SSO was launched as there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based terrorists attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian territory. (with inputs from Press Trust of India)
-
Punjab traffic cop felicitated for turning down ₹200 bribe
Chandigarh: A Punjab police head constable, posted in the traffic wing of Mansa district, was felicitated by a senior police official on Thursday for turning down a bribe of ₹200. Additional director general of police (ADGP-traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai gave a commendation certificate to head constable Gurpreet Singh and wished him good luck. He also encouraged him to perform his duty with the same sincerity and honesty in future too.
-
5 more Amritsar MC councillors join AAP
Five more councillors of the Amritsar municipal corporation on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Till now, 33 of the 84 councillors in the House have joined the AAP. Three councillors — Ajit Singh Bhatia, Nisha Dhillon and Satnam Singh — were associated with the Congress, Jarnail Singh Dhot with the BJP and Avinash Jolly had contested as an independent.
-
Sisodia’s tweet: AAP, BJP spar; not being replaced as Himachal CM, says Jai Ram
Following Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's statement that BJP is considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union minister Anurag Thakur as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state, leaders of the ruling Saffron Party and Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a war of words on Thursday.
-
Bajwa urges CM to cut state taxes on fuel
Chandigarh : Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to cut state taxes on fuel to reduce rates and help every Punjabi through these difficult times. “A rise in fuel prices has a cascading effect across various sectors in the country…the daily costs have risen, while the Union government has made ₹26,51,919 crore windfall from taxes and cess on fuel,” he said in a statement.
