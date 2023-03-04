J&K Police present chargesheet against four terror operatives

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s state investigation agency (SIA) on Saturday presented chargesheet against four terror operatives at the designated NIA court in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s state investigation agency (SIA) on Saturday presented chargesheet against four terror operatives at the designated NIA court in Srinagar. (Image for representational purpose)

The four accused were identified as Umar Mushtaq Khan of Begum Bagh, Kakapora, Pulwama; Murtaza Rashid Dar of Samboora, Pulwama; Sajjad Ahmad Dar of Herpora Shangus, Anantnag; and Ali Kashif Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif of Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. Kashif belongs to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and operates from Pakistan.

The SIA in a statement said that on September 1, 2022, a first information report (FIR) was registered based on credible inputs that handlers of terrorists operating across the border have hatched a criminal conspiracy with members of proscribed terror organisations active in Jammu and Kashmir to create new modules of over-ground workers (OGWs) for aiding and providing variety of logistic support to terrorists and secessionist organisations, with an intention to further terror and unlawful activities in the UT.

“These modules of OGWs under a well-knit conspiracy have been created not only for providing variety of support to terror organisations, but also to fight a proxy war in J&K with a larger objective of secession of the UT from the Union of India by waging a war against the Indian government. These modules of OGWs are operating in secrecy with the adversaries. The modules are in continuous touch with their handlers across the border in Pakistan. Besides other modes of communication, it has been learnt that encrypted internet messaging platforms and software applications were being used by them,” the statement added.

“They were found to be having clandestine connections with Pak-based terrorist Ali Kashif Jan of proscribed terror outfit JeM through social media and other secret messaging apps working with a motive to promote terror activities, besides procuring arms and ammunition and distributing them among the terrorists to carry out terror activities,” the SIA statement said.