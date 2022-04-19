J&K’s security situation much better than before: DGP

DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is much better than before and attributed the improvement to successful conduct of counter-terror operations in the region.

Responding to media queries in Palli panchayat of Samba district, where he accompanied J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in connection with the PM’s upcoming April 24 visit, the DGP said, “However, at some places, terror elements do their activity but they are being identified and neutralised.”

He said that perturbed by peace in J&K, handlers of terror outfits in Pakistan are now making more attempts to smuggle weapons from across the border and replacing hybrid militants with Pakistani terrorists.

On recent spurt in terror attacks, he said, “They are all basically Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliates who are indulging in such activities on the instructions from their handlers across the border.”

“It is like mushroom growth in the rainy season. Such types of groups have no existence on the ground and one action is claimed by four groups,” he added.

The DGP said, “When local stooges fail, they are replaced by Pakistani terrorists who are given fake Aadhaar cards (to move freely).”

Our policy is not to buy peace in J&K, but establish it: LG

LG Manoj Sinha said the government’s policy is not to buy peace, but to establish an everlasting one by destroying the entire eco-system of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to media queries at the Raj Bhawan here, Sinha attributed the spurt in selective killings to desperate attempts by the terrorists.

“Out of desperation they do it and they will attempt to do so in future also, but we are looking into this aspect as well,” he added.

He further said that the security forces have gained upper hand in countering terrorism in J&K. “Our security forces have broken their (terrorists’) back, but some soft targets are being targeted. We are also looking into it,” he said.