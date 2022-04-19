J&K’s security situation much better than before: DGP
DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is much better than before and attributed the improvement to successful conduct of counter-terror operations in the region.
Responding to media queries in Palli panchayat of Samba district, where he accompanied J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in connection with the PM’s upcoming April 24 visit, the DGP said, “However, at some places, terror elements do their activity but they are being identified and neutralised.”
He said that perturbed by peace in J&K, handlers of terror outfits in Pakistan are now making more attempts to smuggle weapons from across the border and replacing hybrid militants with Pakistani terrorists.
On recent spurt in terror attacks, he said, “They are all basically Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliates who are indulging in such activities on the instructions from their handlers across the border.”
“It is like mushroom growth in the rainy season. Such types of groups have no existence on the ground and one action is claimed by four groups,” he added.
The DGP said, “When local stooges fail, they are replaced by Pakistani terrorists who are given fake Aadhaar cards (to move freely).”
Our policy is not to buy peace in J&K, but establish it: LG
LG Manoj Sinha said the government’s policy is not to buy peace, but to establish an everlasting one by destroying the entire eco-system of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Responding to media queries at the Raj Bhawan here, Sinha attributed the spurt in selective killings to desperate attempts by the terrorists.
“Out of desperation they do it and they will attempt to do so in future also, but we are looking into this aspect as well,” he added.
He further said that the security forces have gained upper hand in countering terrorism in J&K. “Our security forces have broken their (terrorists’) back, but some soft targets are being targeted. We are also looking into it,” he said.
Delhi records 632 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%
Delhi on Tuesday reported 632 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate dropped to 4.42 per cent from 7.72 per cent even as the city had recorded 501 new cases a day before. The active cases stand at 1,274, the Delhi health bulletin shows. On Monday, the national capital recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day.
11 people returning after immersion of ashes die in Rajasthan road accident
Eleven members of a family were killed and seven injured on Tuesday when the pickup truck they were travelling in crashed into a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said. Among the 11 dead are two teenagers, Arpit (15) and Naresh (16), and two women, Savitri (45) and Rajbala (35). “Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.
2008 Malegaon bomb blast: Victim’s father urges HC to cancel trial judge’s transfer
The father of a victim in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast has requested the Chief Justice of Bombay high court to cancel the transfer of special National Investigation Agency court judge PR Sitre, who is presiding over the trial in the case. In a letter to the Chief Justice through his lawyer, 62-year-old Nisar Bilal, advocate Shahid Nadeem said the special judge had examined 100 prosecution witnesses in the case.
Former Congress councillor shot at in Ferozepur
A former municipal council member belonging to the Congress was shot at by unidentified assailants in Ferozepur on Tuesday. According to police, Congress leader Mulakh Raj was at a local market with his wife and present councillor Parveen Kumar when some men arrived there in an SUV and fired at him before fleeing. One of the bullets hit the Congress leader's thigh, and he is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said police.
NEET-UG: Medical aspirants upset with second mop-up round to fill up 323 vacant seats
Mumbai A day after the medical counselling committee announced an extra mop-up round to fill up the remaining 323 vacant seats in the all-India quota across government and private medical colleges, several aspirants and parents have raised objections. Of these 323 seats, 38 belong to some coveted government medical colleges in Maharashtra including four seats in Nair, three seats in JJ, five seats in Cooper and five in B J Medical College.
