JKSA seeks Jaishankar’s help in bringing back mortal remains of Kashmiri youth from Saudi Arabia

The Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Sunday wrote to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention for the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains of a Kashmiri youth, Bilal Manzoor Ganie, who passed away in Saudi Arabia. The Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Sunday wrote to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention for the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains of a Kashmiri youth, Bilal Manzoor Ganie, who passed away in Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

National convener of the association Nasir Khuehami said that Bilal, a resident of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, had been working in Saudi Arabia for the past one and a half years as a nursing assistant at Aaba International Hospital.

“On April 4, 2026, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was rushed to the same hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.

He stated that his sudden and untimely death left his family and the entire community devastated and in mourning.

The association said it has formally taken up the matter with the External Affairs Minister and seeks his intervention to direct the concerned authorities, including the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and relevant local authorities, to facilitate the expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains of Bilal Manzoor Ganie to India.

Khuehami highlighted that the bereaved family wishes to bring back his mortal remains to his homeland to perform the last rites in accordance with their cultural and religious traditions.

Appealing on humanitarian grounds, Khuehami urged the External Affairs Minister for immediate and compassionate intervention so that the grieving family may have the opportunity to see their loved one for the last time and perform his final rites with dignity.

He also emphasized that the family urgently requires assistance in bringing the mortal remains back to their ancestral home for the last rites without any delay.

The Association expressed hope for a prompt response from the Ministry of External Affairs and appreciated its continued efforts in assisting Indian citizens abroad during distressing situations, noting that such timely interventions provide immense solace and closure to bereaved families.